July 3rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Showers and a few storms are possible again today. Some areas will miss out, others will pick up a quick 0.25″ to 0.50″ of rain. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs near 90. An isolated brief shower is possible, but generally it will be dry. Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday. The best chance of rain will be Thursday afternoon. Strong thunderstorms are possible. Highs are expected to be in the middle 80s. Showers should be out of the area around daybreak on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 with low humidity for the rest of the day. The weekend will bring highs in the low 80s with lows near 60. There is a rain chance late day on Sunday.

