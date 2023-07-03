Lansing 2-year-old still missing following Amber Alert, FBI involved in search

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are continuing to search for a 2-year-old Lansing girl after being allegedly kidnapped by a man Sunday night.

Lansing Police initially responded to the 3000 block of Beau Jardin Drive on July 2 at around 11:30 p.m. for a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman injured after being stabbed and physically assaulted.

The victim told authorities that 26-year-old Rashad Trice stabbed her. She was transported to a local hospital, and police said she has non-life-threatening injuries.

26-year-old Rashad Trice (Lansing Police Department)

Officials said the 22-year-old woman and Trice had a previous relationship together.

Investigators learned Trice left the home after stealing the victim’s Chevy Impala and learned that the victim’s daughter, 2-year-old Wynter Smith, was no longer at the home.

Police said Wynter is not Trice’s biological daughter, and they believe Trice kidnapped her.

An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning to include the stolen car along with the suspect and victim information.

St. Clair Shores Police found the stolen car at around 5 a.m. on July 3. The suspect fled from police and eventually came to a stop after colliding with another St. Clair Shores Police vehicle.

According to authorities, Trice resisted police and was arrested. A St. Clair Shores Police officer received medical treatment for his injuries from the crash and was discharged. Trice also received injuries from the crash and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Wynter was not found in the car and is still missing.

2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith described as black female, braided shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows.

The missing child is now being coordinated by the FBI Field Office in Lansing.

Anyone having information on Wynter’s whereabouts is asked to submit tips to http://tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The investigation is ongoing, and multiple agencies are involved.

