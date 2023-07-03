Birthday Club
At least 1 person stabbed outside Toledo store

Police responded to the Food Mart store at 1419 South Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
Police responded to the Food Mart store at 1419 South Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday night.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At least one person was stabbed Sunday outside of a Toledo grocery store, police said.

Police responded to the Food Mart store at 1419 South Avenue around 9 p.m. Sunday night. A Toledo police detective said officers detained one person at the scene but more people might be involved.

One person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed in the chest outside the store, the detective said. Someone else had minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, but investigators didn’t detail how that other person was hurt.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

