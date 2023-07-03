Birthday Club
Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects of credit card misuse

According to an official with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, the misuses occurred on June 25 and 27.(Lucas County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in finding two people who are suspected of misuse of a credit card.

According to a press release from the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were believed to have used the card at a Walmart located at 2925 Glendale Avenue in Toledo. Authorities also believe the suspects used the card at a Walmart located at 1355 South McCord Road in Holland.

The uses occurred on June 25 and June 27.

Anyone with information regarding the misuse is urged to contact Crime Stoppers a 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4990. Anyone who submits a tip is able to remain anonymous.

