Lucas Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for suspects of credit card misuse

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in finding two people who are suspected of misuse of a credit card.

According to a press release from the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were believed to have used the card at a Walmart located at 2925 Glendale Avenue in Toledo. Authorities also believe the suspects used the card at a Walmart located at 1355 South McCord Road in Holland.

The uses occurred on June 25 and June 27.

Anyone with information regarding the misuse is urged to contact Crime Stoppers a 419-255-1111 or the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 419-213-4990. Anyone who submits a tip is able to remain anonymous.

