Maumee/Perrysburg to make first time changes to firework display

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - With a firework display scheduled for dusk Monday night, Perrysburg and Maumee city officials announced changes to the display they plan on implementing for their annual Independence Day Fireworks.

Officials say the fireworks will last around 25 minutes and be synchronized to music for the first time. According to the cities, American Fireworks Company will be setting off this year’s display and the music will be played on four local radio stations: 94.5 WXKR, 93.5 WRQN, Q105 Toledo, and K100.

Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced. Officials say due to safety reasons they will be set off in the green space at Orleans Park. They also say this allows for more fireworks to be set off at no additional cost.

City officials released a map of public parking locations that can be found at the link here.

