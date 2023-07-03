Mother questions charges for her kids after Swanton altercation

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A Swanton mother is asking serious questions about the arrests of her two sons. She isn’t happy with how it all went down and wonders if race played a role in it.

An altercation in May at Swanton Memorial Park will be sending Kawana Hunter’s 16-year-old son to court this week. Her 13-year-old is facing charges too.

“I just want justice for my kids,” said Hunter.

Her younger son encountered several white kids in the park after alleged bullying issues that spilled over from school. Hunter says the white students verbally and physically assaulted her son.

That’s when the younger brother alerted the 16-year-old who Hunter says did throw a punch. What really concerned Hunter is that police did not charge any of the white children with any crimes, but her children were.

“Instead of Swanton police officers doing a proper investigation, they basically took the statements of three white individuals,” said Hunter. “Never took the statements of my Black children and their Black friends.”

Hunter says on the day of the incident, police did not speak with her children. Instead her son was arrested the next day while he was attending Swanton High School. On Monday, the Swanton Police Chief told 13 Action News off camera that his officers did speak with the kids after the incident and says they conferred with prosecutors on the charges, which according to their mother, became felony assault charges.

Hunter is now working with the Community Solidarity Response Network to raise awareness on the case and bring to light what she believes could be racial issues.

“I’d like to see a mediation amongst the children,” said Hunter.

Hunter says her kids were simply trying to defend themselves.

The older teen is expected to be in court on Wednesday.

