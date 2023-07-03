Birthday Club
Norwalk officials say water is safe amid smell and taste complaints

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the City of Norwalk are assuring the public the water is safe to drink following reports of it tasting and smelling bad.

According to a statement from City of Norwalk Mayor David Light, the city is working to determine the source of the taste and odor problem. All tests so far have met or exceeded state EPA standards, the statement said.

It went on to say that actions have been taken to try to alleviate the problem but did not specify what those actions were. 13 Action News reached out to the city for more information and this story will be updated when we hear back.

The city said residents may see crews flushing hydrants to bring fresh water to the area and assure the public the water is completely safe and poses no threat to public heatlh. Those with concerns and questions were encouraged to reach out to Norwalk’s General Services Department at 419-663-6715.

