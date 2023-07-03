Birthday Club
Number of Toledo homicides down compared to previous years

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We have passed the midway point of 2023 and so far in Toledo, homicides are down compared to this time the past few years.

When looking at the first six months of the previous two years, the City recorded 29 homicides in 2021 and 25 homicides in 2022.

In the first half of 2023, Toledo has recorded 16 homicides, which puts Toledo on pace to have the fewest number of homicides in a year since 2015.

According to data from the Toledo Police Department, the number of shootings recorded in the City are still on pace to be in the same ballpark as the last two years. But the number of people shot is on pace to be similar to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.

