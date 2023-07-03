NW Ohio communities opt out of Ohio’s consumer fireworks law

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s law to expand the use of fireworks has been in effect for nearly a year, though some local communities chose to opt out when the bill was signed in 2022.

The law allowed Ohioans to begin purchasing consumer-grade fireworks in July of 2022 and set them off legally on specific dates.

These are the local municipalities that have opted out of the law and still consider the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks illegal:

Bowling Green: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.

Fostoria: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.

Haskins: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.

Napoleon: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.

Norwalk: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.

Port Clinton: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.

Tiffin: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.

Toledo: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.

Waterville: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.

Sandusky: The new fireworks ordinance allows for the discharge of fireworks during certain dates and times. City residents will be allowed to discharge fireworks on: Memorial Day, July 3-5, New Year’s Eve until 11:59 p.m.

