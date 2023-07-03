Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

NW Ohio communities opt out of Ohio’s consumer fireworks law

Fireworks.
Fireworks.(Pixabay via MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s law to expand the use of fireworks has been in effect for nearly a year, though some local communities chose to opt out when the bill was signed in 2022.

The law allowed Ohioans to begin purchasing consumer-grade fireworks in July of 2022 and set them off legally on specific dates.

These are the local municipalities that have opted out of the law and still consider the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks illegal:

  • Bowling Green: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.
  • Fostoria: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.
  • Haskins: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.
  • Napoleon: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.
  • Norwalk: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.
  • Port Clinton: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.
  • Tiffin: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.
  • Toledo: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.
  • Waterville: Ban on the discharge of consumer-grade fireworks.
  • Sandusky: The new fireworks ordinance allows for the discharge of fireworks during certain dates and times. City residents will be allowed to discharge fireworks on: Memorial Day, July 3-5, New Year’s Eve until 11:59 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Edenilson Valesquez Larin
BODYCAM FOOTAGE: MS-13 gang leader being held in Lucas Co. Jail

Latest News

According to the 2022 Fireworks Annual Report, fireworks were involved in an estimated 10,200...
Toledo officials speak on firework safety
All tests so far have met or exceeded state EPA standards, the City of Norwalk's mayor said in...
Norwalk officials say water is safe amid smell and taste complaints
Teen shot while walking with friends in Toledo
Wynter Cole Smith
Lansing 2-year-old still missing following Amber Alert, FBI involved in search
Toledo officials speak on firework safety