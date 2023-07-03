Birthday Club
NWS: EF-0 tornado touched down in Defiance Co. Saturday

The NWS says a weak, short-lived EF-0 landspout tornado touched down in Defiance County on July 1.(NWS)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - The National Weather Service (NWS) says analysts confirmed on Monday that a weak tornado touched down in Defiance County over the weekend.

The group says a weak, short-lived EF-0 landspout tornado touched down on the north side of Sherwood, near U.S. 127 and Buckskin Road, around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

The tornado reached peak wind speeds of about 65 MPH, and was on the ground for just under a quarter of a mile. The property in the area was damaged but no injuries were reported.

