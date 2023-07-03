Birthday Club
Toledo officials speak on firework safety

Fire officials remind Toledo residents the use of fireworks is illegal within the city limits and to be careful around fireworks
By Blake Pierce
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Though setting off fireworks in Toledo is still illegal, fire officials with the city are urging residents to take precautions for Independence Day celebrations.

Setting off consumer-grade fireworks is illegal in Toledo, though novelty fireworks like sparklers can still be purchased. Toledo Fire officials are warning residents that just because they are not illegal does not mean they can’t be dangerous.

“Those things burn at 1800 to 2000 degrees. There’s an extreme danger that goes with that,” said Pvt. Sterling Rahe from TFRD. “Make sure that you’re handling them appropriately. We don’t want to see the little ones get burnt with that.”

Fire officials say they responded to over 900 calls last holiday weekend and multiple of those were firework related.

Toledo officials speak on firework safety