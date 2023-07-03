TPD: Teen shot while walking with friends in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo teenager was hospitalized during a Monday afternoon shooting outside the Vistula Heritage 2 apartment buildings, police say.

TPD responded to a call of the shooting around 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. An officer on the scene said a 19-year-old male was walking near N. Erie Street and Locust Street with friends and someone shot from inside the building.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time and officers are currently investigating the Vistula Heritage 2 apartment buildings. This a developing story.

