Sizzling sunshine and muggy for the 4th of July (and the 5th too).
7/3: Derek's Monday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVERNIGHT: Locally dense fog developing, and it’ll linger into Tuesday morning. 4TH OF JULY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs near 90. A stray PM shower is possible, but looking dry for evening fireworks. TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and sticky with lows in the upper 60s. WEDNESDAY: More blazing sunshine, heat, and humidity with highs in the low 90s. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy and still humid Thursday with highs in the mid-80s. T-storms are likely, especially during the afternoon and evening, and some may be strong. Mostly sunny and much less humid for Friday with highs near 80. Partly sunny and comfortable Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Partly sunny with more showers and storms likely for Sunday and Monday with some humidity returning and highs in the low 80s both days.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

