7/4: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

It was a foggy start to a rather fiery Fourth of July, as highs climb near 90F and feeling a few degrees warmer “thanks” to that humidity. Very few showers will pop up this afternoon, clearing by dusk for fireworks plans. The midweek will be hotter still, priming the pump for strong storm potential Thursday as the next cold front sweeps through. Once that clears, lower humidity and cooler temps near 80F will carry us through next weekend.

