Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Arrest made in 2022 murder of Jonathan Coleman, family says

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family members tell 13 Action News that U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in the murder of Jonathan Coleman.

The family says the suspect was arrested in Houston.

Jonathan Coleman, 26, died nine days after he was hurt in a shooting on Lagrange and N. Expressway Drive that happened in October 2022.

Coleman was stopped in traffic when another car pulled up and opened fire. One of the other people injured inside that car was 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson, who is a defendant in a case surrounding the February shooting death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.

There was also another passenger in the car that was hurt.

Toledo Police are expected to release more information on the suspect tomorrow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens

Latest News

Arrest made in 2022 murder of Jonathan Coleman
All sirens are supposed to be sounded when a warning is issued in Lucas County.
Oregon leaders seek answers after tornado sirens didn’t sound last weekend
Oregon leaders seek answers after tornado sirens didn’t sound last weekend
This 4th of July weekend was a holiday weekend to enjoy some of the progress in Toledo.
From Marina District plans to reality; Toledo’s eastside riverfront takes shape