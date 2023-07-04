Arrest made in 2022 murder of Jonathan Coleman, family says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family members tell 13 Action News that U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in the murder of Jonathan Coleman.

The family says the suspect was arrested in Houston.

Jonathan Coleman, 26, died nine days after he was hurt in a shooting on Lagrange and N. Expressway Drive that happened in October 2022.

Coleman was stopped in traffic when another car pulled up and opened fire. One of the other people injured inside that car was 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson, who is a defendant in a case surrounding the February shooting death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.

There was also another passenger in the car that was hurt.

Toledo Police are expected to release more information on the suspect tomorrow.

