Boxing program teaches kids techniques and powerful life skills

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local boxing program aims to empower youth through health and wellness.

The founder of the Toledo Ark program, Andre McCallum, is helping kids build confidence and navigate life.

Everyday kids come to YBE Boxing Gym to learn the fundamentals of boxing through the program. McCallum says it’s a mix of boxing and behavioral mental health.

“A lot of these kids are going through stuff on the outside that can affect their lives tremendously,” said McCallum. “So, it makes no sense to teach them a skill like boxing if they’re not going to know how to think and behave themselves.”

McCallum believes that the only way to achieve is to trust yourself. He spends 30 minutes working on the kids mental health before they start training. 13-year-old Harmoni Deloney says it’s helping her build confidence.

Her mother, Marquia Graham, says since starting the program, Harmoni has come out of her shell.

“She didn’t give eye contact at all,” said Graham. “Within the hour, she loosened up more was more interactive with kids and now she’s talking to you and doing interviews. I’m amazed. I’m proud. I’m a proud mama.”

McCallum says the program is designed to change lives, learn self control and keep kids on the right track.

