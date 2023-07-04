Building Better Schools: Falcon Orientation at BGSU

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Stepping onto a college campus can be scary for new students. That’s why Bowling Green State University has a program to help its newest falcons get settled in the nest.

More than a dozen BGSU students are spending the summer on campus as orientation leaders to help new students get acclaimed to campus life.

“One of the things that’s so important is that we want to make sure the transition that students are undergoing, whether they’re coming in direct from high school, or maybe they’ve stopped out or they’re transferring, they they feel supported and know that they belong,” said Cecilia Castellano, the VP of enrollment management. “So our orientation leaders are critical to that.

From ice breakers to small group tours, incoming freshman have help navigating campus life.

“I think it’s definitely really helpful that I had just had orientation last year and since I’m an incoming second student, most of the information that I’ve already learned from throughout the duration of my first year, I am able to deliver it because it’s still fresh in my mind and it’s relatively recent,” said sophomore Jaden Malabanan.

Only the best and brightest are selected as orientation leaders as they are role models for the new students. It’s a paid position that also includes free on-campus housing.

“It’s a wonderful feeling knowing that you’re helping someone and knowing that I can help a future falcon be used to campus and get to where they’re going was definitely something that I was really excited about,” said sophomore Grace Tienarend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.