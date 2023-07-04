Citizen-led initiatives for marijuana legalization, abortion rights ready to submit ballot signatures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Advocacy groups working to get ballot measures on legalizing marijuana and enshrining abortion rights into the state’s constitution on the November ballot plan to submit the signatures they’ve collected to officials on Wednesday.

The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom as well as Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights will submit the signatures they’ve collected to get their initiatives on the November ballot to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office for ballot qualification. Wednesday is the deadline for the groups to do so.

The group advocating for marijuana legalization and regulation will submit more than 220,000 signatures to qualify for the citizen-initiated state statute, the organization said in a news release. Their ballot issue would create a framework for legalization, regulation and taxation for adults to use Cannabis in Ohio.

“The statute would implement best practices learned from the 20+ states that have already done so, including by building off of the existing medical marijuana regulatory framework and imposing a 10% tax on adult use sales,” the statement from the organization read.

The abortion rights groups plan to release more information Wednesday about the number of signatures they’ve collected.

The deadline comes just over a month before the August special election asking voters whether it should be harder to change the state’s constitution. If voters pass the measure, it would increase the threshold to pass ballot initiatives like these from a simple majority to 60% for passage.

