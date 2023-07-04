Dog attacked with machete in June finds new home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A dog who was attacked by a man with a machete in June has found a new home and is recovering from his injuries.

Court records show Harley Gear, 20 was arrested in June for animal cruelty after a dog was found inside his home with multiple cuts to the head. Officers with the Toledo Police Department also found a machete with blood on it next to the dog.

The dog, Zeus, was placed in the custody of the Toledo Humane Society and given medical care which included staples in his head.

Now, nearly a month since Zeus was attacked, he has been adopted and is fully healed and happy with his new family.

A dog who was attacked by a man with a machete in June has been adopted and is now fully healed. (Stacey Shackelford)

