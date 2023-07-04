Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Everything you need to know for the 2023 Stuff the Bus supply drive

The annual Stuff the Bus campaign to collect school supplies for local students is back in...
The annual Stuff the Bus campaign to collect school supplies for local students is back in person this year.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The annual Stuff the Bus campaign to collect school supplies for local students is back in person this year. From July 5 through July 20, 2023, you can drop off school supplies at 13abc, Dave White Chevrolet, Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault, Arnolds Home Improvement and most McDonald’s location in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan

Our annual drive-thru event is happening at Dave White Chevrolet on July 20th from noon to 6:30 p.m. A list of needed supplies is shown below. Those looking to help out can also donate money at the link here.

  • Dave White Chevrolet: 5880 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio
  • Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault Co., L.P.A.: 1450 Arrowhead Rd, Maumee, OH 43537
  • 13abc: 4247 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43607
  • McDonalds Locations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens

Latest News

Wynter Cole Smith
WATCH: FBI, police give update on kidnapped 2-year-old
A dog who was attacked by a man with a machete in June has been adopted by a new family and has...
Dog attacked with machete in June finds new home
According to Tiffin Police, a boat carrying eight people left the shore from the Belmar Bar...
Pontoon goes over Tiffin dam, eight people rescued
Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal motorcycle crash near Haskins