Everything you need to know for the 2023 Stuff the Bus supply drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The annual Stuff the Bus campaign to collect school supplies for local students is back in person this year. From July 5 through July 20, 2023, you can drop off school supplies at 13abc, Dave White Chevrolet, Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault, Arnolds Home Improvement and most McDonald’s location in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan

Our annual drive-thru event is happening at Dave White Chevrolet on July 20th from noon to 6:30 p.m. A list of needed supplies is shown below. Those looking to help out can also donate money at the link here.

Dave White Chevrolet: 5880 Monroe St, Sylvania, Ohio

Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault Co., L.P.A.: 1450 Arrowhead Rd, Maumee, OH 43537

13abc: 4247 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43607

McDonalds Locations in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan

