Family of fallen TPD officer honors his legacy on anniversary of his death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The children of a fallen Toledo Police officer continue to honor their father’s legacy annually on the anniversary of his death.

TPD officer Anthony Dia’s children were outside of the Home Depot on Alexis Road on Independence Day handing out 118 hot dogs to the community -- an ode to Dia’s unit number. Tuesday marked three years since the officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in that same parking lot. He is remembered as a family man who cared deeply for his community. His family does a lot of work for the Lucas County Pit Crew in Dia’s name.

“118, tell my family I love them,” Dia said on his last radio transmission the night he was shot.

The man who shot Dia was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the nearby woods, police say.

TPD officer Anthony Dia's children were outside of the Home Depot on Alexis Road on July 4, 2023, handing out 118 hot dogs to the community -- an ode to Dia's unit number. (WTVG)

