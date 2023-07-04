Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Family of fallen TPD officer honors his legacy on anniversary of his death

TPD officer Anthony Dia's children were outside of the Home Depot on Alexis Road on July 4,...
TPD officer Anthony Dia's children were outside of the Home Depot on Alexis Road on July 4, 2023, handing out 118 hot dogs to the community -- an ode to Dia's unit number.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The children of a fallen Toledo Police officer continue to honor their father’s legacy annually on the anniversary of his death.

TPD officer Anthony Dia’s children were outside of the Home Depot on Alexis Road on Independence Day handing out 118 hot dogs to the community -- an ode to Dia’s unit number. Tuesday marked three years since the officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in that same parking lot. He is remembered as a family man who cared deeply for his community. His family does a lot of work for the Lucas County Pit Crew in Dia’s name.

“118, tell my family I love them,” Dia said on his last radio transmission the night he was shot.

The man who shot Dia was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the nearby woods, police say.

TPD officer Anthony Dia's children were outside of the Home Depot on Alexis Road on July 4,...
TPD officer Anthony Dia's children were outside of the Home Depot on Alexis Road on July 4, 2023, handing out 118 hot dogs to the community -- an ode to Dia's unit number.(WTVG)
TPD officer Anthony Dia's children were outside of the Home Depot on Alexis Road on July 4,...
TPD officer Anthony Dia's children were outside of the Home Depot on Alexis Road on July 4, 2023, handing out 118 hot dogs to the community -- an ode to Dia's unit number.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens

Latest News

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Monday night on State Park Drive near Sterling State Park.
Pedestrian killed in Monday night Monroe crash
Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Findlay man killed in accident after 86-year-old accidentally put car in reverse
Moment of Science: Petrichor
Wynter Cole Smith
Lansing 2-year-old still missing, reports of her being found ‘untrue,’ police say