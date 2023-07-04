Fatal motorcycle crash near Haskins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcyclist is dead after an overnight crash on I-75 near Haskins.

State Troopers said that around midnight, 47-year-old Jamie Pickerel drove his motorcycle into the back of another vehicle.

He later died at the hospital.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.

