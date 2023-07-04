Fatal motorcycle crash near Haskins
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcyclist is dead after an overnight crash on I-75 near Haskins.
State Troopers said that around midnight, 47-year-old Jamie Pickerel drove his motorcycle into the back of another vehicle.
He later died at the hospital.
Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.
