Italian Bowl

Fatal motorcycle crash near Haskins

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcyclist is dead after an overnight crash on I-75 near Haskins.

State Troopers said that around midnight, 47-year-old Jamie Pickerel drove his motorcycle into the back of another vehicle.

He later died at the hospital.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the accident.

