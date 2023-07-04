FBI offering $25,000 reward for information leading to missing 2-year-old Lansing girl

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and the FBI are continuing to search for the 2-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night.

A press conference was held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, in Lansing.

2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith went missing on Sunday, July 2, after her mother’s ex-boyfriend allegedly kidnapped her.

Officials are asking for Ring doorbell cameras or security cameras from the public around the suspected travel route.

(Lansing Police Department)

(Lansing Police Department)

The FBI is now offering a $25,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to finding Wynter.

Officials warned anyone who knows where she is or has her will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

According to authorities, the incident started when Lansing police initially responded to the area of BeauJardin Drive and Belle Chase Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She reportedly told police that 26-year-old Rashad Trice stabbed her.

She was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Officials said the 22-year-old woman and Trice had a previous relationship together.

Investigators learned Trice left the home after stealing the victim’s Chevrolet Impala and learned that the victim’s daughter, 2-year-old Wynter Smith, was no longer at the home.

Police said Wynter is not Trice’s biological daughter, and he kidnapped her.

2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith is described as a Black girl with braided shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows.

The St. Clair Shores Police Department found the stolen vehicle at about 5 a.m. Monday. The suspect fled from police and eventually came to a stop after colliding with another St. Clair Shores police vehicle. According to authorities, Trice resisted police and was arrested.

A St. Clair Shores police officer received medical treatment for his injuries from the crash and was discharged. Trice also received injuries from the crash and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Wynter was not found in the car and is still missing.

Authorities are asking people who drive along I-96 and Grand River Avenue between Lansing and Detroit to watch out for anything unusual that could possibly lead to Wynter. The police said the suspect was driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala on the route between 11 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.

(Lansing Police Department)

Anyone with information on Wynter Cole Smith’s whereabouts is asked to submit tips to http://tips.fbi.gov or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The FBI posted a missing person poster Tuesday morning with the latest information on Wynter.

(FBI)

