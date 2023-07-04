FBI, Police to give update on kidnapped 2-year-old

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Police will be giving an update on the alleged kidnapping of a 2-year-old girl whose disappearance sparked an Amber Alert Monday.

The FBI and Lansing Police will give an update on the case around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday. Wynter Cole Smith is still missing despite inaccurate reports she had been found on social media. Police are urging residents not to share misinformation.

Police previously said the suspect in Wynter’s disappearance was driving a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala on the route between 11:00 p.m. Sunday and 1:00 a.m. Monday.

2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith is described as a Black girl with braided shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows.

According to authorities, the incident started when Lansing police initially responded to the area of BeauJardin Drive and Belle Chase Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman who had been stabbed. She reportedly told police that 26-year-old Rashad Trice stabbed her.

Officials said the 22-year-old woman and Trice had a previous relationship together.

Investigators learned Trice left the home after stealing the victim’s Chevrolet Impala and learned that the victim’s daughter, 2-year-old Wynter Smith, was no longer at the home.

Police said Wynter is not Trice’s biological daughter, and they believed Trice kidnapped her.

An Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning to include the stolen car along with the suspect and victim information. The alert is still active.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.