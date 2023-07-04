Findlay man killed in accident after 86-year-old accidentally put car in reverse

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 66-year-old man dies after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking on the sidewalk Monday night.

According to Findlay Police, James Firth was walking along the 900 block of Sherwood Dr shortly before 10:30 p.m.

At the same time, Jack Kaiser, 86, was in his 2010 Chrysler station wagon and accidentally put the car in reverse.

The vehicle rolled back at idling speed, hitting Firth, who suffered a severe head injury.

Firth was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The incident is under investigation.

