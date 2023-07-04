Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Findlay man killed in accident after 86-year-old accidentally put car in reverse

Pedestrian crash (gfx)
Pedestrian crash (gfx)(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 66-year-old man dies after being hit by a vehicle while he was walking on the sidewalk Monday night.

According to Findlay Police, James Firth was walking along the 900 block of Sherwood Dr shortly before 10:30 p.m.

At the same time, Jack Kaiser, 86, was in his 2010 Chrysler station wagon and accidentally put the car in reverse.

The vehicle rolled back at idling speed, hitting Firth, who suffered a severe head injury.

Firth was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The incident is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens

Latest News

TPD officer Anthony Dia's children were outside of the Home Depot on Alexis Road on July 4,...
Family of fallen TPD officer honors his legacy on anniversary of his death
The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Monday night on State Park Drive near Sterling State Park.
Pedestrian killed in Monday night Monroe crash
Moment of Science: Petrichor
Wynter Cole Smith
Lansing 2-year-old still missing, reports of her being found ‘untrue,’ police say