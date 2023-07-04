Gov. DeWine signs 2024-25 budget, vetoes 44 items

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine signed the 2024-25 budget overnight Monday but vetoed more than 40 of the items that were included in the plan.

An $86.1 billion two-year budget cleared both chambers of the Republican-dominated Legislature on June 30, hours before the legal deadline. Included in the bill that was sent to DeWine were $3 billion in income tax cuts, funding for universal school vouchers, bans on flavored vape products and hundreds of other items.

In total, DeWine vetoed 44 items in the budget including a two-week sales tax holiday, a measure that would ban the regulation of tobacco and nicotine products and a ban on higher education institutions requiring certain vaccinations for students.

The full bill can be found here.

A full breakdown of each item the governor vetoed and why he vetoed the items can be found below.

