July 4th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today and tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and a heat index could near the middle 90s. There is just a 10% chance of a quick pop up afternoon shower. Showers and storms are more likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely during the day on Thursday as well with a high in the middle 80s. Friday through next Monday will bring highs near 80. The weekend will start with sunshine, but more rain is possible Sunday and Monday.

