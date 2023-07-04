Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Man, 67, killed in dog attack while pet sitting for daughter

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter...
Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was fatally attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: WRAL via CNN)
By WRAL Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WRAL) - Authorities say a North Carolina man died after he was attacked by two dogs at his daughter’s house.

Anthony Gerard Bastardi, 67, was attacked while checking on two dogs at his daughter and son-in-law’s home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders arrived around 12:30 p.m. Monday to a neighborhood in the Powhatan community.

Wilson’s Mills Police Chief AZ Williams said the first officer on scene found Bastardi on the ground in the home’s front yard with one of the dogs over his head. The officer shot and killed both dogs, as they were aggressively coming toward the officer, according to authorities.

Neighbors say the dog owners were out of town on vacation but that they walk the dogs regularly with no issues or signs of aggression.

Deputies say one of the dogs was a bull terrier, and the other was a cane corso.

Copyright 2023 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens

Latest News

Texas man, 25, recovering in hospital after 8-year disappearance
Emergency workers rescue riders stuck upside down on carnival ride
Police: Suspect in Philadelphia shooting arrested with bulletproof vest, AR-style rifle
15 years since Hunter's Ridge Apartment fire