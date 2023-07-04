From Marina District plans to reality; Toledo’s eastside riverfront takes shape

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This 4th of July weekend was a holiday weekend to enjoy some of the progress in Toledo.

After all the years of talk about what was planned, designed and dreamed on Toledo’s Eastside waterfront, it’s now become a destination for people looking to spend time outdoors.

There’s still more coming to the area. It was, for a long time, called the Marina District but now many are simply calling it a success.

With the Glass City Metropark and the developing Riverwalk, the center piece of Toledo’s Eastside waterfront has new life and new people checking it out.

“It’s a lot different than what I expected,” said Nathan Woll of Temperence.

Woll and his family enjoyed a 4th of July picnic and Toledo’s Jaime Wyatt was also celebrating the holiday.

“This place is beautiful. We just did the walk over there. There’s like a little bridge over the water,” said Wyatt.

So much has changed since the old Acme power plant sat on this site and since then, plans, designs and developers have come and gone. However, the Marina Lofts did happen and there are now two places to eat and of course, the park giving people chances to enjoy all different options.

“It’s awesome, it’s awesome. It’s nice. Nice place to get out and enjoy the family,” said Raymond Keiser of Toledo.

For whatever reasons the old plans didn’t work, the current ones are so far so good and they’re bringing people who would never have had a reason to come there in the past.

“It helps build a community and gives people stuff to do. Places to go,” said Wyatt.

The Riverwalk will continue on both sides of the river. International Park is getting a makeover and the campground is coming closer to the Craig Bridge and I-280.

