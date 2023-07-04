Moment of Science: Petrichor

Water is the lifeblood of nature, and there’s something that just clicks in your brain when you smell fresh-fallen rain in the summertime. This week, we’re exploring the how and why behind one of the season’s most common outdoor scents -- besides burning burgers on the barbecue.

* Plants produce a bunch of different chemicals and compounds -- and during a dry spell, those accumulate in rocks and soil. A special class of bacteria called “actinomycetes” really likes those compounds, and have actually been used to create some commercial antibiotics. Those bacteria also produce a molecule called “geosmin”, and when raindrops hit the soil, that scent is released into the air.

* The human nose is remarkable -- and we’ll get to that in a later episode -- but you can actually detect that geosmin scent at as low a concentration as 5 parts per *trillion*. For reference, a shark can only start smelling blood in the water at about 1 part per *million*. By the way, geosmin is also what gives beets their earthy flavor, and helps camels find sources of water in hot desert oases. In 1964, Australian researchers coined the term for this rainy, earthy scent: “petrichor”, from the Ancient Greek “petra” (rock) and “ichor” (blood of the gods).

* That telltale scent might as well be from the gods after a dry spell, but it may not come from the rain alone. Lightning is so powerful that it splits oxygen and nitrogen molecules in the atmosphere, which then forms nitric oxide, and ozone. It’s possible a part of that smell is ozone wafting downwind or being carried out by raindrops from the storm. There’s also another thing called “volatile plant oils” that are really just fatty acids released by the soil, though the main culprit is still believed to be that geosmin... something to think about when you take in a relaxing rain shower on a summer’s day.

