Oregon leaders seek answers after tornado sirens didn’t sound last weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oregon leaders are hoping to get some answers this week about tornado sirens that didn’t go off this past weekend.

City leaders have been getting calls about sirens that didn’t go off on July 2 around 5:15 p.m. when a tornado warning moved through the eastern part of the county. All sirens are supposed to be sounded when a warning is issued in Lucas County.

City Council members are hoping to get answers from Lucas County EMA this week about which sires did not sound.

EMA leaders remind people that sirens are only meant to be heard outdoors and they’re just one way people can get information about a warning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.