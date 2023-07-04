Birthday Club
Pedestrian killed in Monday night Monroe crash

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Monday night on State Park Drive near Sterling State Park.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A 35-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Monday night in Monroe, Michigan while walking on State Park Drive.

According to an official with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, David Revels II, 35, was hit and killed by a Ford F-150 driven by a 23-year-old Monroe man. The crash occurred around 11 p.m. Monday night on State Park Drive near Sterling State Park.

Officials say the driver of the Ford F-150 was driving recklessly when the crash occurred and fled the scene following the collision.

Revels was taken to Corewell Health Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-150 was later arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail. The name of the driver is being withheld until he has been formally arraigned.

