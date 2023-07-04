Birthday Club
Pontoon goes over Tiffin dam, eight people rescued

According to Tiffin Police, a boat carrying eight people left the shore from the Belmar Bar...
According to Tiffin Police, a boat carrying eight people left the shore from the Belmar Bar boat launch.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - A pontoon traveling north on the Sandusky River ended up going over the dam where it had to be rescued.

According to Tiffin Police, a boat carrying eight people left the shore from the Belmar Bar boat launch.

Around 10:30 p.m., the boat went over the damn and become stuck in trees and brush. They were eventually freed from the jam and pushed to shore, where all eight people exited safely.

Alcohol may be a factor in the incident, which is under investigation by ODNR.

