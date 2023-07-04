Resident reflects on Hunter’s Ridge Fire 15 years later

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Monday marked 15 years since a massive fire tore through a South Toledo apartment complex.

According to Toledo Fire and Rescue, the blaze that destroyed eight buildings at the Hunter’s Ridge Apartments was caused by misuse of fireworks.

“I remember being woken up by someone at 1 am by someone knocking on the door and I thought it was a dream at first and then I remember someone saying fire,” said former resident Cynthia Arias, who lost everything in the fire, “those kind of losses leave you with an impact that lasts forever.”

The fire caused more than $6 million in damage to personal belongings alone and more than 200 residents lost their homes. Arias told 13 Action News the event changed her entire life.

“When we found out what it was, it was disappointment um that in an apartment complex, adults would allow kids or that kids would have access to something so dangerous, especially in an enclosed environment,” said Arias.

While fireworks are now legal in Ohio, they are still illegal in Toledo as the city opted out of the law. Setting one off can lead to a misdemeanor. As you celebrate this 4th of July, Arias wants to remind people the lasting cost that can come from a few moments of fun.

“We lost everything that meant something to us,” said Arias, ”I literally got out with the clothes I had on.

