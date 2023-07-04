Seneca County EMA brings safe room display to Tiffin

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - With 15 tornados already confirmed this summer in our viewing area, you might want to consider a Safe Room Shelter.

A Safe Room Shelter is designed to be buried on your property, according to John Spahr, administrator for the Seneca County Emergency Management Agency.

“If this vent, right here, were to be damaged, or covered, there’s a secondary vent right here, right along the entire seal of this top lid, so you always have air available in and out in two different places,” said Spahr.

Seneca County Emergency Management Agency displayed the full-size Safe Room Shelter at the 4th of July celebration at Hedges-Boyer Park on July 4 in Tiffin. The shelter was on loan from the Ohio EMA.

According to the State of Ohio Hazard Mitigation Plan, 731 tornadoes struck the state between 1950 and 2000. These storms have caused over 200 deaths in the state and billions of dollars in damage.

Officials say tornadoes and high wind events can occur at any time of the year, anywhere in the state. Three of the last four Presidential Disaster Declarations in Ohio have been the result of wind events.

Spahr says he is six-foot-one and can stand up in it without hitting his head.

“It’s made for six to eight, although I promise you if you look down in there, you’ll go I really don’t want to be down there with seven other people,” said Spahr. “I get it, but we’re talking about 15 to 20 minutes, not two or three days.”

Spahr always recommends having a weather radio with you, even if you don’t have a Safe Room Shelter buried in your backyard.

“You know when the danger’s over and you can get out,” said Spahr.

This display model was built using an in‐ground safe room constructed of polyethylene rotational molded plastic.

When this unit is properly installed, only the air vent and door are visible above ground. Both the air vent and door are designed to meet safety and construction criteria as prescribed by FEMA.

“So it is heavy duty plastic, molded and built to FEMA specifications,” Spahr said while walking around the structure.

Spahr says the price tag to buy a shelter and have it installed is around $7,000 dollars.

“If you are selected for the rebate program, it’ll get paid,” said Spahr. “Allowable expenses would get paid up to 75%.”

To learn more about the rebate program click here.

