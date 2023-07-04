Walbridge Park hosts annual 4th of July celebration

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Events were going on all across the community on Tuesday to celebrate our country’s independence and things were no different at Walbridge Park.

Despite the heat, people went out to have some fun and remember just why we celebrate the holiday.

The Walbridge Park community got together to celebrate the anniversary of our freedom, and there were a lot of fun things for attendees to do such as a ring toss, sack race, magic tricks, bubbles, snow cones, ice cream, live music and an intense watermelon eating contest.

The Walbridge Park Board has put on this free event for more than 20 years now to bring the community together while also celebrating the commemorative holiday.

“The community engages in this, and there’s new faces this year,” said Marcia A. Helman, Chair of the Walbridge Park Board. “Which means the neighborhood, there’s new people coming in and new people engaging in the park and participating in the park.”

Not only does this event bring people together, but it also showcases a Toledo park and promotes community togetherness. Those who live in the neighborhood embrace that connection.

“I just think it’s a really great example of community and spending time with your neighbors and just being able to come together and visit and hang out,” said Sarah Davies, who lives in the Harvard Terrace neighborhood. “So I love it, the kids love it. It’s always just the highlight of the year.”

The Walbridge Park Board puts this event on every year, and says it always has a great turnout.

