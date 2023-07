TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine, recently signed the state’s 2024-25 budget. Prior to signing, DeWine vetoed more than 40 items that were included in the budget.

You can watch the full big story above.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.