7/5: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Hot time in Toledo; scattered storms Thursday
One more day of sweltering heat, then pop-up showers become more widespread Thursday. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The summer sizzle has continued past the long holiday weekend, topping out in the low-90s and feeling a few degrees warmer. Pop-up showers are possible (along with some lightning), becoming more widespread in a few waves in the next 36 hours, peaking Thursday PM. Once that front clears, Friday will deliver both drier and cooler air near 80F. Models are at odds with our odds for weekend rain, again with afternoon pop-ups possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

