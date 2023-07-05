7/5: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

The summer sizzle has continued past the long holiday weekend, topping out in the low-90s and feeling a few degrees warmer. Pop-up showers are possible (along with some lightning), becoming more widespread in a few waves in the next 36 hours, peaking Thursday PM. Once that front clears, Friday will deliver both drier and cooler air near 80F. Models are at odds with our odds for weekend rain, again with afternoon pop-ups possible.

