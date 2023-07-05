Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Applications for second cycle of Toledo-Lucas Co. arts grants open

The Arts Commission
The Arts Commission(The Arts Commission)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo opened applications for the second cycle of Toledo-Lucas County Rescue Plan Grants for arts organizations and artists Wednesday.

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo, the Lucas County Commissioners and the City of Toledo worked together to help launch the second cycle of rescue grants.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arts Commission worked with cultural leaders in the area to advocate for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the arts and culture in Lucas County.

In October 2022, the Lucas County Board of Commissioners and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz allocated a total of $6 million in ARPA funding for a multi-year grant program.

Grants will be awarded based on a competitive application and panel review. All applicants must be based in Lucas County and be able to demonstrate eligibility. The grant money will vary based on the organization’s budget size and internal capacity.

Applications and guidelines for the second cycle are available here. The deadline to apply for a grant is Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

All applicants will be notified of their status in October.

For further information regarding the second cycle of grants, contact Lindsay Akens at lakens@theartscommission.org. Or Andrea Price at aprice@theartscommission.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house

Latest News

Lucas County Canine Care and Control
LC4 sees influx of stray dogs following holiday weekend
On July 4, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the biennium $86 billion budget, but before he did, he...
13 Action News Big Story: Ohio budget
Ohio abortion rights groups submit 700,000+ signatures to get a measure to enshrine abortion...
Abortion rights group submit signatures to get on Ohio Nov. ballot
Metroparks Meetup: Kayaks & Paddle Boards for rent at Farnsworth
Metroparks Meetup: Kayak & Paddle Boards for rent at Farnsworth