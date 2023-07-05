Applications for second cycle of Toledo-Lucas Co. arts grants open

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo opened applications for the second cycle of Toledo-Lucas County Rescue Plan Grants for arts organizations and artists Wednesday.

The Arts Commission of Greater Toledo, the Lucas County Commissioners and the City of Toledo worked together to help launch the second cycle of rescue grants.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arts Commission worked with cultural leaders in the area to advocate for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the arts and culture in Lucas County.

In October 2022, the Lucas County Board of Commissioners and Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz allocated a total of $6 million in ARPA funding for a multi-year grant program.

Grants will be awarded based on a competitive application and panel review. All applicants must be based in Lucas County and be able to demonstrate eligibility. The grant money will vary based on the organization’s budget size and internal capacity.

Applications and guidelines for the second cycle are available here. The deadline to apply for a grant is Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

All applicants will be notified of their status in October.

For further information regarding the second cycle of grants, contact Lindsay Akens at lakens@theartscommission.org. Or Andrea Price at aprice@theartscommission.org.

