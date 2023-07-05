Arrest made in 2022 Whitmer shooting, Johnathan Coleman murder

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police announced Wednesday they had made an arrest in the shooting death of Johnathan Coleman and the shooting at a 2022 Whitmer football game.

Jaron Phillips, age 22, was arrested July 3 in Houston on two unrelated warrants for mishandling a firearm and failure to comply.

He will be extradited to Ohio where he faces three felonious assault charges for allegedly shooting into the crowd at a Whitmer football game against Central Catholic on October 6, 2022. Two adults and a student were injured.

Phillips also faces murder charges in the death of Coleman, 26, who died nine days after he was hurt in a shooting on Lagrange and N. Expressway Drive on October 7, 2022.

Coleman was stopped in traffic when another car pulled up and opened fire. One of the other people injured inside that car was 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson, who is a defendant in a case surrounding the February shooting death of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.

Since October 7th, Washington Local Schools has had faith that law enforcement would find the individuals responsible. This arrest means that there will be accountability for the deplorable act that disrupted the lives of our students, staff, their families and our community. We are grateful for the efforts of so many who aided in this outcome, including our outstanding school resource officers, who not only offered assistance in the case, but also provided immeasurable support and security to our students. We are looking forward to gathering together as a community this fall and taking back what has been rightfully ours all along: irreplaceable Friday Night Panther Football memories! Go Panthers. 💛💙

