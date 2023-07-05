Beloved K9 headed for retirement from Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - He patrols Hancock County on four legs and is loved by the community. Sonny is turning in his badge next week and is ready for retirement.

Sgt. Tom Miller, with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, has had Sonny, a nine-year-old German Shepherd, by his side, 24/7 for the last nine years.

“He is a dual purpose K9 meaning he does narcotics search, and the patrol portion which is bite work, tracking, article search and things of that nature,” Miller said.

During his career, Sonny has netted over 100 arrests. Miller is most proud of how Sonny can transition so quickly from patrolling the streets to being an active community member.

“It took hundreds and hundreds of hours to keep Sonny trained on being able to apprehend a suspect, maybe possibly bight a suspect, and then turn it off and then go be pet by a five-year-old,” Miller said while driving in his patrol car with Sonny nearby in the back seat.

Sonny’s ease with children was on full display while visiting a local Findlay Park.

“You can pet him, you can pet him bud, feel his ears, how soft his ears are,” said Miller while showing Sonny off to a group of kids taking part in summer camp.

Sonny even has a following on social media.

“His page would explode, he has a little over, I think he’s close to 5,000 followers on Facebook, he’s pushing 8,000 followers on Instagram,” Miller said.

Sonny turns 10 on July 6. Officials with the sheriff’s office will host a retirement party for him on July 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. The public is invited to attend.

