Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: State trooper nearly hit by 2 vehicles while working crash site

A Connecticut State Police trooper on Route 72 was nearly struck by two vehicles skidding on the road.
By Evan Sobol and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – A state trooper was nearly hit by two sliding vehicles in Connecticut on Tuesday evening.

Connecticut State Police posted video of the incident on Facebook. They reported the trooper was placing flares in the roadway ahead of the scene of a previous crash.

In the video, two cars are then seen sliding on the wet pavement, narrowly missing the trooper.

The trooper was not injured, according to state police.

State police are using the video as a reminder to drivers to slow down in wet conditions in order to prevent hydroplaning and potential collisions.

“With more stormy weather expected this week, your CT State Troopers ask drivers to slow down and expect the unexpected,” the agency said in the post.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens
Changes to the the location where fireworks will be set off were also announced.
Maumee/Perrysburg announce changes to firework display
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house

Latest News

The mother of a student whose confidential sexual assault complaint was released online stands...
Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks
FILE - Gerson Fuentes, right, the man accused of raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio...
Ohio man guilty of raping a 9-year-old who traveled for legal abortion gets life sentence
All sirens are supposed to be sounded when a warning is issued in Lucas County.
Lucas Co. EMA: Two sirens in the area need mechanical or electronic repairs
Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine signed the 2024-25 budget overnight Monday but vetoed more than 40...
Gov. DeWine signs 2024-25 budget, vetoes 44 items
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
Powerball jackpot rises to over $540 million