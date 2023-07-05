Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Derek’s 4th of July Evening Forecast

One more day of heat and humidity, then big changes later this week.
Derek's 4th of July Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s. A stray PM shower is also possible. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and sticky with lows in the low 70s. THURSDAY: Still warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and much less humid Friday with highs around 80. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 80s with a few showers possible and partly sunny skies. A shower or two is possible on Monday with highs in the mid-80s. Partly sunny Tuesday with highs again in the mid-80s; a stray shower can’t be ruled out.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
Diamond Rivera, 29, is facing one count of obstruction of justice.
Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens

Latest News

Derek's 4th of July Evening Forecast
Derek's 4th of July Evening Forecast
A sizzling holiday with very few afternoon showers, though higher storm chances are on the way...
7/4: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast
A sizzling holiday with very few afternoon showers, though higher storm chances are on the way...
7/4: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast
Hot And Humid, Showers Return Thursday
July 4th Weather Forecast