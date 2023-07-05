Derek’s 4th of July Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the low 90s. A stray PM shower is also possible. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and sticky with lows in the low 70s. THURSDAY: Still warm and humid with highs in the mid-80s. Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout the day with heavy downpours and gusty winds possible. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny and much less humid Friday with highs around 80. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 80s with a few showers possible and partly sunny skies. A shower or two is possible on Monday with highs in the mid-80s. Partly sunny Tuesday with highs again in the mid-80s; a stray shower can’t be ruled out.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.