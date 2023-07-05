Dine in the 419: Whiskey River Tavern

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The former Lucas County Jail still stands along Euclid on Toledo’s East Side. Now, it has new life as a speakeasy-style hangout called Whiskey River Tavern.

”Our goal is to provide delicious whiskeys,” said owner Herb Bertz, “but the real artwork comes from the Dehydration Engineers that create craft cocktails out of all the whiskeys.”

Cook Dora Benson shows us how to make the Eric Chase burger, designed by radio personality Eric Chase himself. It includes jerk seasoning, rum-infused BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, and mango salsa.

Rachel Ryan, Operations Manager and Dehydration Engineer, mixes up a house old-fashioned called The River.

Check out the full menu here: https://whiskeyrivertoledo.com/

