Home energy assistance program for low-income Ohioans open now

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Pathway Inc. and the Ohio Department of Development will help low-income Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months with the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program kicked off July 1 and will run until Sept. 30. During that time, eligible Ohioans that need help paying an electric bill or paying for central air conditioning repairs can receive up to $800.

The crisis program assists low-income households with household members over 60 years old who can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for their health. Have a disconnect notice, have been shut off or are trying to start a new service on their electric bill.

If someone in the household has documentation that shows they have a condition such as lung disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or asthma, they will also be eligible for assistance.

To qualify as a low-income household, the applicant must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines. For a family of four, the annual income must be at or below $52,500

Households that are eligible and are customers of a regulated utility can receive up to $500. Customers of unregulated utilities like electric cooperatives and municipal utilities can receive up to $800. If approved, the funds will be applied to the resident’s utility bill or to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan or repairs.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program and what is needed to apply, contact Claudia Rodriquez-Salazar at 419-242-7304 ext. 1155. Or visit Pathwaytoledo.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.