July 5th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hazy, hot, and humid today with a high in the low 90s. The heat index is expected to reach the middle 90s. There is a chance of an isolated shower late afternoon. Showers and storms are possible overnight. Rain is likely at times on Thursday with a high in the middle 80s. Friday through Sunday will bring highs near 80 with lower humidity. There is a chance for a few scattered showers late Saturday through Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will climb back into the middle 80s next Monday and Tuesday.

