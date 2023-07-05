Birthday Club
July 5th Weather Forecast

Hot & Humid Today, T-Storms Tomorrow
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hazy, hot, and humid today with a high in the low 90s. The heat index is expected to reach the middle 90s. There is a chance of an isolated shower late afternoon. Showers and storms are possible overnight. Rain is likely at times on Thursday with a high in the middle 80s. Friday through Sunday will bring highs near 80 with lower humidity. There is a chance for a few scattered showers late Saturday through Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will climb back into the middle 80s next Monday and Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

