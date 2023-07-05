LC4 sees influx of stray dogs following holiday weekend

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care and Control (LC4) made a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon informing the public about an influx of dogs it’s received over the holiday weekend, and the number of lost dogs continues to climb.

So far, around 50 unclaimed dogs have made their way to the shelter since just Saturday.

The Fourth of July holiday can be a somewhat somber time for those who work at Lucas County Canine Care and Control as a lot of stray or lost dogs end up in their kennels. Staff say it’s mostly due to the fireworks.

“We really want to try and reinforce to the community how important it is to keep your dogs in your house during this time of year,” said LC4′s Community Outreach Coordinator Cassie Bloomfield. “Secure, put a collar and tag on them at all times because you never know what’s gonna happen.”

Every time the center receives a new pup, they add its information to their lost and found page and this is probably the best way for someone to locate their furry friend. But if these dogs don’t have an owner, LC4 becomes their new home.

“These dogs that are specifically coming in now, we really are hoping that they have an owner, but we care for them like they’re not going to,” said Bloomfield. “We provide vaccines for them, any flea and tick treatment that they need. Anything like that to get them ready. And if they come and get reclaimed by their owner, amazing, we can make sure that that dog has a fitted collar and a license and we can educate people on the proper way to contain their dog, because sometimes education is just all they need - they just didn’t know.”

Bloomfield also says the best way to locate your dog is to make a post on Facebook, reach out to the center or even go in to look at the dogs to see if yours is there.

“The more overpopulated the shelter is, the more stressful it is for the dogs that live here. The fewer dogs in our shelter the more space they have, the less barking that’s going on. We just want the best for the dogs in our care. We want to make their stay with us as easy and stress-free as possible.”

Bloomfield also says that now through July 8th, there is no reclaim fee, which is even more of an incentive to locate your pup.

LC4 is open from 11-6 Monday through Friday and 11-5 Saturday and Sunday for you to claim your dog or give one a special, loving place in your home.

