Local organization harnesses the power of horses to help at-risk youth

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Harnessing the power of horses to help people heal. HOOVES is a Swanton-based organization that partners with animals to help veterans learn to overcome things like addiction and post-traumatic stress.

The work has now been expanded to include young people who are facing challenges.

HOOVES has more than a decade of measurable success with veterans. That work is now being expanded to include programs for at-risk youth. It’s called the Patriot Project and includes activities with horses that help to build self-esteem, communication skills and self-awareness for the kids.

After years of success with helping adults heal, HOOVES is now expanding its reach to help children as well.

“Consistently our veterans and caregivers who have come to our retreats tell us that if they’d had these tools as a child they would not have lost their family, become an alcoholic or an addict,” said Amanda Held, the founder and executive director of the organization.

That’s how the idea for the Patriot Project was born. Amanda says it’s a program designed to help kids from the age of 7-18.

“With the technology we have and the isolation from COVID, the lack of connection is an epidemic in and of itself,” Held said. “One thing horses bring is connection. Not through words. If we want to change the world, we have to change how kids show up in it. and that’s what horses can do for them.”

The horses used for the programs were all rescued and they have returned the favor many times over.

“We hear all the time that people appreciate the unconditional love from the horses. The horses don’t judge them like people often do,” Held said.

Tristin Ralston took part in the pilot program for the Patriot Project last year.

“It changes your whole mindset. My mom and I didn’t have a great relationship. I found out I’m impatient and quick to judge. Now she sends me texts, asking me how I am doing. It’s great. It changed everything,” Ralston said.

Ralston had never been around horses before his time at HOOVES.

“I started with miniature horses. They are about the size of a big dog. I then worked my way up to the big horses, and they are also like big dogs,” Ralston said. “They’ll cuddle a little bit. Sometimes they follow you and put their head on your shoulder, like a hug.”

Katy Hubbard is the Director of Youth Services for HOOVES and a former high school teacher. She says it’s amazing to watch the horses at work.

“The horses help the kids work on their own healing as opposed to me sitting them down and telling them, the horses show them,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard says the program includes time in a classroom setting as well as hands-on experiences with the horses.

“The kids learn to be intuitive, reflect and trust their own judgment versus what their peers, society or social media tell them what to do,” Hubbard said. “Hopefully, that sends them down the right path.”

There are Patriot Project sessions running now through early August.

