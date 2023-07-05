Birthday Club
Lucas Co. EMA: Two sirens in the area need mechanical or electronic repairs

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An official with the Lucas County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said two sirens in the area, one in Oregon and one in Jerusalem, require mechanical or electronic repairs.

City leaders were receiving calls about sirens that did not go off on July 2 around 5:15 p.m. when a tornado warning moved through the eastern part of the county. All sirens are supposed to be sounded when a warning is issued in the County.

According to an official with the Lucas County EMA, the system shows successful communications with the sirens. The EMA is partnering with Oregon officials to test the siren Friday.

EMA leaders remind people that sirens are only meant to be heard outdoors and are just one way people can get information about a warning.

