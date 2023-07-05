Metroparks Meetup: Kayaks & Paddle Boards for rent at Farnsworth

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At Farnsworth Metropark near Waterville, there’s a new way you can rent kayaks and paddle boards to take out on the Maumee River. The operation has been up and running since Memorial Day weekend.

“You and your family just show up,” said Mario Campos, co-Owner of Maumee River Kayaking at Farnsworth. “We take care of paddles, life jackets, kayaks obviously, transportation, we get you in and out of the water… a one-stop shop. Full service.”

Here they offer both single and tandem kayaks, as well as paddle boards, but no canoes. You can also incorporate a little fishing into the trip.

“We sell a very small selection of fishing gear here, so we have some beginner-friendly fishing poles,” Serena Yerg told us. She’s also a co-owner of Maumee River Kayaking at Farnsworth. “You are more than welcome to bring them while you’re out kayaking or just off the local dock.”

Campos explained that business has been a little slow so far this summer due to recent drought conditions, but the last couple of weeks of rain have really turned things around. “The water has been very low, so we haven’t been able to go downstream very much because the river was so shallow… too many rocks. Now that the water’s up, we’re ready to go!”

If you’re still new to kayaking or paddle boarding, this is a good place to ‘get your feet wet.’

“We don’t do any instructional classes per se, but we’ll make sure that they’re balanced and good to go before we launch them off into the water,” added Yerg. “And as you can see, it’s a very calm water, so it’s not treacherous by any means… a nice and easy float.”

Hourly and daily rates are available, ranging from $15 to $50 per person depending on the length of the trip. You can go all the way to Side Cut Metropark in Maumee, or just a short little float.

“We have some nice, easy beginner trips,” said Campos. “For example, just paddling around the island. And then we have some that are not even advanced, just slightly intermediate, cause the Maumee River is a nice cruising river.”

The kayaks and paddleboards are available for rent 6 days a week, Tuesday through Sunday. You can make a reservation in advance at this link: https://metroparkstoledo.com/features-and-rentals/farnsworth-kayak-concession/

